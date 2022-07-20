Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 957 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

