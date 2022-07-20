Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 243,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 34,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,970,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $140.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

