Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,405 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 164,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 100,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

