Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,768. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94.

