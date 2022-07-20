Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $63.31 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,402,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

