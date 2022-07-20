SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,168. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaSpine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.