Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 416.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 95 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Securitas AB has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

