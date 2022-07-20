SelfKey Market Capitalization Tops $23.64 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

