Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Trimmed by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

