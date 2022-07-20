Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $165.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sempra by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

