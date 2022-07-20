Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,661. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

