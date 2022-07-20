Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 66,165 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,165 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after buying an additional 867,765 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,825. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.