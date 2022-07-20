Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

RY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $95.63. 10,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,728. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

