Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $15.81 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,063 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

