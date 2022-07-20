Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,457 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.44. 15,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,637. The firm has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.81. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

