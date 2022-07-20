Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 4,440 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,084. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.