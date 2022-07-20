Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 439,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,436,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

