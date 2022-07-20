Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $954.92 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.71 billion and approximately $954.92 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00544054 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00023974 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win.
