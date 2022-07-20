Short Interest in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expands By 25.7%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get AAR alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AAR by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AAR by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

About AAR

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.