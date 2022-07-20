Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Increases By 29.3%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

AAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

