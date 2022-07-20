Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Rises By 43.3%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 1.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

CPAR stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

