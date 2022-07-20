Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Decreases By 21.5%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Clene Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,016. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.84.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Clene
In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,061,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,710.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 240,280 shares of company stock worth $623,743 and have sold 210,018 shares worth $520,415. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clene by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Featured Articles
