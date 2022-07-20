Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Decreases By 21.5%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,016. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Clene

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,061,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,710.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 240,280 shares of company stock worth $623,743 and have sold 210,018 shares worth $520,415. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clene by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

