Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Increases By 36.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 9,460,000 shares. Currently, 63.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 126,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. 28,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

