Short Interest in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Rises By 31.0%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 72,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,138. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.797 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

