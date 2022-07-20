Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Grows By 25.8%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 115,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 1.1 %

EMX Royalty stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

