Short Interest in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Increases By 25.1%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $94,496.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,623.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXFY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Expensify has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

