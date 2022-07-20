Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Decreases By 25.3%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.6 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $32.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.39) to €36.00 ($36.36) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

