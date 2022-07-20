Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Increases By 35.7%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,420,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.