Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Decreases By 25.7%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,130,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 59,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Ideanomics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 5,492,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $380.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.11. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.
