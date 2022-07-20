Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Decreases By 25.7%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,130,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 59,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Ideanomics Price Performance

Ideanomics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 5,492,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $380.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.11. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

Ideanomics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Ideanomics by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ideanomics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.