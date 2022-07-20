Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Drops By 21.9%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 680,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

IDT Trading Up 2.1 %

IDT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. IDT has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at IDT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of IDT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

