Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Declines By 28.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of PSCD traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. 387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.17.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.