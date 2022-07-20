Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Declines By 28.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PSCD traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. 387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

