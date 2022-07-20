Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Declines By 22.6%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

KRP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 289.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $87,121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,954 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

