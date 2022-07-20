Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expands By 30.0%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. 1,108,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

