Short Interest in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expands By 22.9%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. 18,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

