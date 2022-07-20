Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Drops By 20.6%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,386.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
PORBF stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Pola Orbis has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.66.
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
