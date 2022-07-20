Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Declines By 22.0%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 228,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pop Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Pop Culture Group accounts for 0.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pop Culture Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Pop Culture Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,140. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

