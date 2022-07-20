Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Increases By 40.0%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTC. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of PureTech Health stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PureTech Health has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $56.46.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

