Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Expands By 40.6%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at $93,124,776.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,138,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,124,776.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 493,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 136.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,034. The stock has a market cap of $502.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

