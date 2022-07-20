Short Interest in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Drops By 20.7%

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Up 4.8 %

SXI stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Standex International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Standex International by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after buying an additional 215,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $16,078,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

