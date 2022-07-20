Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 27.4%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 731,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.117 per share. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Featured Articles

