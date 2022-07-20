Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Declines By 28.2%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Price Performance

Shares of WPCA stock remained flat at $9.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 117,334 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 158,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 505.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

