Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Increases By 37.9%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $138,143,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,903,000 after buying an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WCN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,843. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.