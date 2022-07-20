Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declines By 26.8%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 139.5% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 92.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. 36,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,599. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

