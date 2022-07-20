Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Grows By 40.3%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 853.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

