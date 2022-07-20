Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Decreases By 26.2%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZDGE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 1,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,143. Zedge has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 31.52%.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Zedge in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

