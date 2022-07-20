Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Up 45.6% in June

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,600 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sigma Lithium Stock Down 3.3 %
Sigma Lithium stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $19.99.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
