Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $187.28 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $105,631,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Signature Bank by 223.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in Signature Bank by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 8,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Signature Bank

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.29.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

