Signature Chain Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $405,610.11 and approximately $1,181.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.