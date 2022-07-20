Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 11,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 5,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Sigyn Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream.

