Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 22.4 %

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.76. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

